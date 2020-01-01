Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit shares first photo of their baby boy; Check out this adorable family moment

Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared a family picture, while wishing everyone a happy new year. It is to be noted that the celebrity couple are sharing the photo of their son for the first time.

It will be fair to say that the celebrity couple Yash and his actor-wife Radhika Pandit are one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. When it comes to PDA on social media, they both will definitely occupy the must-watch list. Radhika has now shared a photo of their family, which showing her second child to the world. She also wished everyone, a happy new year.

Well, this is not the first time Radhika has shared post for her hubby and she makes sure to keep their fans updated with the pictures of their happy family. The couple welcomed their daughter Ayra in 2018, and recently, they revealed that they have another addition to their family – a boy baby. Radhika also shared a throwback picture during their wedding anniversary, which gave us some serious couple goals.

Their love story started when the two met at the sets of a daily soap Nandagokula in 2007. They continued to be co-stars in Mr & Mrs Ramachari and Moggina Manasu. Their relationship started as being close friends and eventually love bloomed. Their relationship was kept a secret and when they got engaged in August 2016, the broke the news to their fans. Meanwhile, Radhika is currently busy with Yash’s foundation Yashomarga Foundation, which works with an aim to help farmers. On the work front, Yash is busy with the sequel of KGF.

Credits :Instagram

