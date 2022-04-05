Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty opt for breezy looks to promote KGF Chapter 2 in Mumbai

After spreading their magic in Delhi, KGF: Chapter 2 team is now in Mumbai for their next flick. Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty attended a promotional event for their upcoming venture. While Yash looked dapper in a purple shirt over a purple T-shirt, Sanjay Dutt aced the floral look yet again. Raveena Tandon chose a red co-ord dress and Srinidhi Shetty donned a striped one-piece.

Just yesterday, Yash and Srinidhi Shetty were spotted at the Mumbai airport en route to the promotional journey. The cast of his upcoming drama has started rigorous promotions as the flick gears up to be out in theatres on 14 April.

Check out the pictures below:

The audience is already looking forward to the movie after the makers unveiled the impactful trailer, filled with action and drama.

Sequel to the 2018 film KGF, the project has been helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel. The original venture was a massive success at the box office. Fans were elated to see Yash in the Rocky Bhai avatar and cannot wait to witness his unique swag yet again. Noted artist Prakash Raj will also play an important role in the film.

Financed by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films, Bhuvan Gowda has looked after the venture’s cinematography and Ujwal Kulkarni has handled the editing. KGF Chapter 2 will have background scores and songs composed by Ravi Basrur. This much-awaited Kannada movie is expected to be available in many other languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

