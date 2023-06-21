Yash shares BIG update about Yash19; Reacts to rumors of doing Bollywood movie

Yash is one of the most popular actors in the South. After his performance as Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise, fans can't wait to see him on the big screen. However, he is yet to announce his next, which is tentatively titled Yash19. Now, amid huge anticipation about his next, the actor shared a big update and also addressed the rumors of doing a Bollywood movie.

Yash addressed the media as he visited his hometown Mysore along with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids. He spoke about his next, Yash19, and said, "The responsibility of the audience is on me, there is no delay, the work is going on continuously. The whole world is awaited, and the movie will be announced very shortly."

Ever since Yash made this announcement, his fans are on cloud nine. Several stated that Yash19 will be 'worth the wait' and hailed him.

Watch the video of Yash sharing a big update about Yash19 here:



Yash on doing Bollywood movie

The KGF actor also reacted to the rumors of doing a Bollywood movie with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It was reported that he was offered the Raavan role in director Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayan but turned it down. Now, the actor has reacted and said he is not going anywhere. He was quoted saying, "I'm not going anywhere. Don't worry about rumors".



Yash19 with director Geethu Mohandas?

After KGF: Chapter 2 release in April 2022, which became a blockbuster hit, he is yet to announce his next. The actor is taking time to choose the right script as he has set huge expectations with his performance post-KGF. He also mentioned during one of the interviews that it was a conscious decision to keep a low profile after the biggest hit of KGF: Chapter 2. Last year, when fans expected that he will announce his next on his birthday, the actor urged them to wait a bit longer.

While the world awaits for the official announcement of Yash, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Yash19 could be with National Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas. “The expectations are sky high from Yash, however, he has followed his heart and is on the verge of signing a story that justifies the hype rather than chasing budgets and big names. The Geethu Mohandas film is expected to be announced within the next 30 days. It’s in the advanced stage of discussion at the moment and everything is expected to hopefully be locked in a fortnight,” the source added.

