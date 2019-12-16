Yash shares inside VIDEO of his daughter Ayra's first grand birthday party; Says 'Will cherish for lifetime'

Yash has released an inside video from the party and its ONEderful as little Ayra. From Yash and Radhika walking hand in hand as they make a grand entry with their munchkin to Rocking Star turning into a child himself, the video captures every moment very beautifully.

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit celebrated their daughter Ayra's birthday on December 2nd, 2019. It was a grand party attended by who's who of Kannada film industry. Puneeth Rajkumar, Rockline Venkatesh with family, Rakshith Shetty, Sumalatha Ambreesh, Abhishek Ambreesh among many graced Ayra's birthday bash. Yash has now released an inside video from the party and its ONEderful as little Ayra. From Yash and Radhika walking hand in hand as they make a grand entry with their munchkin to Rocking Star turning into a child himself, the video captures every moment very beautifully.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Yash on behalf of his daughter Ayra thanked everyone for all the love and wishes. The actor wrote, "Ayra’s ONEderland! How can I say no to all your requests? You asked and here it is - a glimpse into our lil Princess’s ONEderland Birthday Bash! Also, Ayra says thank you for all the love and wishes that you have all sent in." He further wrote, "this lovely piece will be cherished for a lifetime!."

Check Out Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter Ayra's first birthday party video:

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Pandit opens up on doing a film with Yash and her proud moment as a wife

The entire beautiful wonderland and carnival themed party was created in Bangalore, for the Princess’s first birthday bash. The couple was blessed with a second child, a baby boy on October 30th at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Credits :Instagram

Read More