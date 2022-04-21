Yash shares a story about faith & dreams as he thanks fans for love on KGF 2; Says your heart is my territory

Yash took to his social media handle and thanked everyone for overwhelming support and love for him and his movie KGF 2. He also shared an interesting story about the faith and dreams of a young boy. The pan Indian star has won the hearts of his fans with the powerful dialogue 'your heart is my territory.'

After the blockbuster response from audiences on KGF: Chapter 2, Yash took a moment to thank his fans with a video message but it was his Rocky Bhai style like a story that caught everyone's attention.

KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed the 500 crore mark in all languages at the Indian box-office following which it became the 5th film ever to do so. The other 4 films ahead of KGF 2, as of now, are Baahubali franchise, Dangal and RRR.

KGF: Chapter 2 which starred Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles has shattered several box office records and is still attracting a massive crowd at the ticket counters.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, this action drama will be released nationwide on April 14 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner, Ravi Basur composed music and made everyone go gaga.

