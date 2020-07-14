Yash shares a super adorable video of his son dancing and KGF actor's reaction is that of every father's

KGF star Yash recently took to Instagram and shared a video of his son cutely dancing to rhyme but what has caught our attention is actor's enthusiastic reaction to it.

The bond of a father and son is quite unique and Kannada star Yash's latest social media post explains it all. KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are one of the adorable couples in the Sandalwood film industry. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ayra in 2018 and their second baby boy last year on October 30, 2019, who recently turned 6 month-old. Well, Yash and Radhika are riding high on parenthood and are sharing some beautiful moments of their kids with fans.

KGF star Yash recently took to Instagram and shared a video of his son cutely dancing to rhyme but what has caught our attention is actor's enthusiastic reaction to it. Watching his son learning new stuff with each passing day, Yash is super proud and also decided to share it with his fans on Instagram. He captioned it, "Can barely stand, but once the music is on our little man turns into a party animal ! PS: Do ignore the over enthusiastic dad in the background." Yash is a super protective father and his social media speaks about it.

During an interview recently, Yash said that he is in a beautiful space and that his kids not only bring a lot of happiness but also a different side in him.

On the work front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2, which is directed by Prasanth Neel. The film has been the talk of the town as it will see Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and also in important roles. The film is set to hit screens this year in October, however, there is a possibility the makers might push the release date since cinema halls are shut.

