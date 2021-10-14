Yash shares a video of feeding Lion on his Dubai vacation; Fans say 'real king, lion meets another lion'

Yash and his family are currently holidaying in Dubai. He and his wife are constantly sharing pics and videos from their vacation and setting major goals. Yash shared a video of feeding meat to lion and fans are going frenzy. It is currently trending on social media. While one fan commented, 'Sher ke Saath Sher', another wrote, 'Lion meets Lion'.

Yesterday Yash shared a video of him and Radhika enjoying a dinner date and they look nothing less than a perfect couple.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO:

With the humongous success of KGF: Chapter 1, Yash has adherent fans all over the nation. Apart from films, Yash is always in the news because of his adorable family. The actor's cute family, wife Radhika Pandit, his daughter Ayra and son Yathrav, give out major goals.

On the work front, Rocking star Yash will be seen in the second chapter of the blockbuster film, KGF. This upcoming pan India film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced under the banner of Hombale Films. The film is set to release on 14 April 2022 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.