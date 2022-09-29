Yash shares video of practicing his shooting skills, says 'There is always a way to reach the target'
Yash has shared a video on his Twitter handle where is he having a fun time practicing his shooting skills.
Yash is a man of many talents and one of them is shooting. Rocky Bhai took to his Twitter handle and dropped a fascinating video of him flaunting his shooting skills. Yash captioned it as, "There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man JJ Perry, what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov !!" The KGF actor cannot contain his excitement as he hits the targets.
Earlier, Yash dropped an adorable video on Instagram of playing with his daughter Ayra. As he is playing with the little munchkin, she hits his head and starts playing with his beard. He captioned the post, "An angel in disguise. Yes.. thats her!! Ayra."
Check out the video below:
On the work front, post the overwhelming success of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, the makers have already confirmed that there will be a third installment in the franchise. While speculations suggested that the sequel will go on the floors soon, the makers have clarified that the shoot for the movies is not starting anytime in the near future as they are working on other ventures at the moment.
Furthermore, the reports claim that Yash is teaming up with filmmaker Narthan for an untitled film. According to the reports, Pooja Hegde has been approached for the role of female lead opposite Yash. However, nothing has been made official yet. If the project materialises, Pooja Hegde and Yash will be seen together on the big screen for the first time. The movie will also mark the Beast actress' debut in Sandalwood.
