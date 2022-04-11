Yash shines in the Rocky Bhai avatar as he reaches Hyderabad to promote KGF Chapter 2

The supporters of Yash are energetically waiting to watch the rocking star on the big screens. They will yet again get to witness the magic of Rocky Bhai in KGF Chapter 2 on 14 April. As release nears, the makers have kickstarted the promotions of their next with full force. Yash opted for Hyderabad as his next stop to talk about this period action drama. He was his charming self in a multi-shade shirt and black denim.

The Sandalwood star also visited Simhachalam Temple in Visakhapatnam today. The pictures of the actor offered prayer to Lord Vishnu surfaced on social media.

Check out the pictures below:

Earlier to Hyderabad, Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Sreenidhi Shetty attended promotional events for the movie in Delhi and Mumbai. Moreover, music lovers are in awe of the songs Yadagara Yadagar, and Toofan from KGF Chapter 2.

This Prashanth Neel directorial will see Yash as Rocky Bhai and Sanjay Dutt as Adheera up against one another. Prakash Raj, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Vasishta N. Simha, B. Suresha, Eswari Rao, and Rao Ramesh, will also be seen in ancillary parts in this upcoming flick.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films, Ravi Basrur has taken care of the film’s music.

Sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, this Kannada movie will also have dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Furthermore, Bhuvan Gowda has cranked the lens and Ujwal Kulkarni has completed the editing for the film.

