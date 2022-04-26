Yash spills the beans on KGF Chapter 3; ' A lot of kick-ass scenes are there'

Yash is currently basking in the success of his Pan-India film, KGF Chapter 2. The Rocking Star is celebrating the film's success with his wife Radhika Pandit in Goa. Well, KGF: Chapter 2 has managed to leave an ever-lasting impact on the audience. Now, moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store with the third chapter.

In an interview with Variety, Yash revealed that KGF: Chapter 3 will witness 'a lot of kick-ass scenes'. "Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth," revealed Yash.

He further went on to add, "There are a lot of things which we couldn’t do in Chapter 2. So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-ass scenes are there. But it’s just an idea. And we’ve just left it there right now."

During the same interview, Yash also spoke about how he used to feel bad when the Kannada film industry was considered small. However, KGF turned out to be a game-changer and doing well globally.

"Just by doing that one step so much has changed for our industry. People received it in every part of the country and nobody expected this to happen. If you’re confident about your product, I think you should go out and explore," said Yash.

Talking about Indian cinema going international, the KGF actor says, "I know they have got a lot of technology and budgets and all of that but sometimes it’s not just about that, it’s about the content and they also want to see different things, they also want to see other cultures, they want to see our heroes."

