Yash sports denim look, Srinidhi opts for comfy jumpsuit as they land in Mumbai to promote KGF 2; PICS

KGF Chapter 2 lead pair, Yash and Srinidhi Shetty were spotted by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport today. The duo arrived in Mumbai to promote their latest flick. Yash donned a denim-on-denim look, while his co-star went for a comfy blue jumpsuit.

A few days ago, the cast including Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon started the movie’s promotion in Delhi. Yash looked dapper in another casual ensemble and his fellow stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty looked gorgeous in printed attires.

Check out the pictures below:

Before this highly discussed action drama makes it to theatres on 14 April, the makers recently dropped the thrilling trailer of the movie. Audiences were smitten after watching the glimpse of this intense flick. Fans of Yash are counting the days to watch his latest adventure in cinema halls.

Released in 2018, KGF Chapter 1 was a thumping success at the ticket counters. This cinematic masterpiece turned out to be a turning point for the Sandalwood star. Given that the original film was so well received by the audience, it is only natural that expectations from the sequel are extremely high.

Visualized and helmed by Prashanth Neel, this project will be out in several languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films, cinematography has been taken care of by Bhuvan Gowda. Ujwal Kulkarni has looked after editing and Ravi Basrur has scored the music for Yash’s next. Yash will once again don his famous Rocky Bhai avatar for this yet-to-be-released venture.

Also Read: 5 eye-catching outfits from Nayanthara's closet that are perfect for summers