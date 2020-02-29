Yash sports a rugged look as he gets snapped on the sets of KGF: Chapter 2; Check it out

Sandalwood actor Yash, who will be seen next in the second installment of KGF, was spotted at the sets of the film.

Sandalwood star Yash was spotted at the sets of his upcoming most awaited film KGF: Chapter. In the picture, one can see Yash in a pure white casual shirt and denim pants, as the other crew members were seen working on the set properties. The film also has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in a key role. While Yash plays the role of protagonist, Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the antagonist. is rumoured to be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

KGF: Chapter 2 will have Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead. There’s also speculation that the climax of KGF Chapter 2 will see a fight between the leading protagonists – Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Media reports also suggest that Yash is training hard for the same. The sequence is said to be choreographed by an international stunt director. Multiple reports suggest that the film will hit the big screens in October 2020. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 1 was the first Sandalwood movie to fetch Rs 200 crore worldwide and Rs 100 crore in Karnataka alone.

The film made headlines recently when it was announced that senior actor Anant Nag, who played a key role in the first installment of the film, has exited from the second part of the film. Media reports suggest that the actor chose to leave the film as he had some creative differences with the makers. In KGF Chapter 1, Anant narrated the story and he played the role of a journalist, who wrote the story along with Malavika Avinash. It will be safe to say that his role was one of the much-appreciated among the supporting actors in the film.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

