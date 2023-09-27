Yash spotted with Hollywood director JJ Perry in London amid prep for his next project; What’s cooking?

Yash, the Kannada superstar has been on a long break from films after the massive successes of his last outings, the KGF film series. Unlike the superstars who waste no time in cashing the box office successes of their films, the 'Rocky Bhai' of Sandalwood decided to take a backseat and be choosy about the next project he picks.

Recently, Pinkvilla has exclusively Yash is finally set to announce his 19th outing in Kannada cinema, and is teaming up with renowned Malayalam director Geetu Mohandas for the project. The sources close to the KGF star confirmed that the actor and National award-winning filmmaker are set to start shooting for the project in December, this year.

Yash meets Hollywood director JJ Perry

In their chat with Pinkvilla, the sources close to Yash 19 also confirmed that the actor has already kickstarted the prep work for his ambitious film. Interestingly, the Kannada superstar, who is in London now, reportedly for his character prep and look test for the Geethu Mohandas directorial, was recently spotted with the renowned Hollywood director JJ Perry, who is best known for the celebrated film series, John Wick.

The filmmaker, who took to his Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture with the KGF actor, captioned his post: "In London with my brother @thenameisyash." Even though JJ Perry has not revealed the motive behind the duo's latest meeting, the Yash fans are speculating that it is definitely for the actor's next project. The film fanatics are now also wondering if the Kannada superstar is in talks to make his Hollywood debut soon. However, we will have to wait longer, for more updates.

Have a look at JJ Perry's latest click with Yash, below:

ALSO READ: Yash's duplex house in Bengaluru is a blend of tradition and class; take a tour via photos and videos