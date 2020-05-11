Yash starrer KGF airs illegally on television; Makers to sue the local cable channel for telecasting the film

Producer Karthik Gowda shared a screenshot of a Telugu channel illegally airing the film without securing the permission to telecast the film.

The producer of the highly successful film KGF, Karthik Gowda shared a post on Twitter stating that a local cable channel has aired the superhit film without having the telecast rights of the south flick. The Yash starrer was a mega-hit at the box office, and according to the producer, the team of KGF was underway in finalizing the satellite deal for the film. Producer Karthik Gowda shared a screenshot of a Telugu channel illegally airing the film with securing permission to telecast the film. Karthik Gowda has threatened to sue the local cable channel for airing their film, KGF.

The producer added in his post that he has enough evidence in the form of screenshots and videos to prove his claim. The south star Yash who is amongst the most loved actors from the southern film industry gave a smashing hit in KGF. The second part of this film is being made and is titled KGF: Chapter 2. The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel. Interestingly, the south flick will also feature Bollywood actors and Sanjay Dutt. The Mohra actress will be essaying a key role in the Yash starrer.

Check out Karthik Gowda's tweet:

A telugu local channel named #Everyis playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof woth screen shots, videos of the same. pic.twitter.com/UlxxguPWzg — Karthik Gowda (Karthik1423) May 8, 2020

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. star Sanjay Dutt will reportedly play the villain who will lock horns with the lead character, essayed by Yash. The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 also unveiled the first look poster of the villain of the film. Sanjay Dutt's look from the upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2 is dark and intense. The fans were very intrigued to know more about the character played by Dutt. The filming work on the Yash starrer is currently halted due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

(ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash to feature in Kannada film director Narthan's next project? Find Out)

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×