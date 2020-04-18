Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 Teaser will NOT be out anytime soon, reveal the makers

Teaser of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 will not be released anytime soon, said the film's makers.

In what comes as a disappointing piece of news, it has been revealed by the makers that the film’s teaser will not be released any time soon. This report comes after rumours surfaced on social media stating that the makers will unveil the film’s teaser soon after the lockdown. However, there has been no official confirmation on the teaser yet. While people have been anticipating the teaser, the makers have reportedly stated that they have not been working on the film since the lockdown, and it will take more time for them to release the teaser.

About the other cast, the film has Yash as the protagonist, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist. is rumoured to be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical flick. KGF: Chapter 2 will have Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead. There’s also speculation that the climax of KGF Chapter 2 will have an intense fight sequence between the leading protagonists – Yash and Dutt. Media reports also suggest that Yash is training hard for the same.

The climax fight sequence is said to be choreographed by an international stunt director. KGF 2 is eyeing a 2020 October release in multiple languages. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 1 had made Rs 200 crore worldwide and Rs 100 crore in Karnataka alone, becoming the first Sandalwood movie to do so.

