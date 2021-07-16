  1. Home
Yash starrer #KGFChapter2 trends as netizens expect a big announcement about the film's release date

Amidst the high expectations, netizens have taken social media by storm for an update on Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2's release date.
KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. Prashanth Neel’s forthcoming action-thriller has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers cannot keep calm to know what's in store for them. Amidst the high expectations, netizens have taken social media by storm for an update on the film's release date. Yash's fans are eagerly looking forward to a big announcement on KGF 2's release date. 

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Yash is the game changer in Indian cinema. Even after baahubali, everyone thought that only rajamouli/shankar can do pan India movies. But only after #KGF success, 'pan India' word became common in south industries." A section of Twitter users have been eagerly waiting to know when KGF 2 will hit the big screens. 

Meanwhile, director Prashanth has thanked the audience for a massive response to the film's teaser. He tweeted, "You gangsters are just the craziest!!! Thank you for making our monster unstoppable and fearless." 

Take a look:





Meanwhile, the makers have sold the audio rights of the South Indian languages to Lahari Music and T Series at a whopping amount of Rs 72 crore. 

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist named Adheera in the upcoming Yash starrer. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead role while Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj will be seen in pivotal roles. KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in five languages namely Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. 

