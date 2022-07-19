Yash is a style king in ethnic kurta & signature man bun as he attends a wedding with wife Radhika Pandit

The Kannada star Yash, also known as Rocking star, rose to fame worldwide for his famous 'Rocky Bhai' role in the KGF franchise. The actor has a very unique style that makes fans go gaga over him. Yash has yet again proved that he is the ultimate style king of Sandalwood with his latest look in ethnic as he attended a wedding with his wife Radhika Pandit. The couple stole the limelight as they made a grand appearance in stylish looks at the wedding.

A video of Yash attending a wedding along with his wife has been shared by his photographer Ram on the internet. The actor and his wife are seen entering the wedding venue amid tight security. While Yash looked dapper in ethnic kurta and his signature man bun, Radhika opted for a sequin saree and looked stunning.

Meanwhile, Yash completed 14 years in the film industry along with his wife Radhika. The duo made their silver screen debut as hero and heroine with Moggina Manasu. On July 18, the film completed 14 years of release, which also marked the couple's long career in the industry. On that note, the star wife took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note on their journey of 14 years.

Sharing a few throwback pics from their first film Moggina Manasu, Radhika wrote, "Well.. these two young people you see in these pics started their film journey with this film 14yrs ago!! Personally, this film has given me so much, A Filmfare award, A State award and a Life partner. couldn't have asked for more!! Thank you E.K sir, Gangadhar sir, Chandru sir, Mano sir and specially Shashank sir for believing in us and giving us this beautiful film. Moggina Manasu will always remain special."

Take a look at Radhika's post here:

Post KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is yet to announce his next and fans have been waiting with bated breath for the details. A few days ago, there were rumours that he would be announcing his next in the coming days. But our sources have informed us that it is just speculation and not true.

