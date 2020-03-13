Yash surprises and gives a special gift to Prashanth Neel; KGF director feels overwhelmed

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kannada star Yash is currently busy with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2. The fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to see their favourite superstar on the big screen again in the role of Rocky bhai. As we all know, KGF director Prashanth Neel and Yash share a special bond. Recently, Yash gifted director Prashanth an expensive gift. The Rocking star gifted a mobile phone and showed his gratitude to Prashanth Neel. The director took to instagram story and shared a picture of the new mobile phone gifted by Yash. He captioned it, "When rocky @thename isyash surprises you.. sweetest gesture. [sic]"

KGF 2 is expected to be bigger, better and will bring never before cinematic experience for the audience. The franchise has only gotten bigger with the addition of Sanjay Dutt and in the lead roles. While Dutt will be seen in the role of a villain, Raveena plays an encounter specialist in the film. Fans of Rocky Bhai have been waiting with bated breath to witness his return to the big screen. How excited are you for the second instalment of KGF? Let us know in the comment section below.

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sreenidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, and Vasista Simha in important roles. The shooting of the pan-India film is going at brisk pace and the audience is eagerly looking forward to this grand release.

