Yash takes chaat break on his way to hometown, Mysore; You won’t believe what happened next

Yash is someone who has always been welcoming of his fans. On multiple occasions, he has openly expressed his adoration for them. Not one to shrug off fans when they come to take a selfie, Yash has once again proven the reason for their unconditional adulation for the actor. While the KGF actor was taking a chaat break, a mob of fans approached him, and without any qualms, the actor went into the crowd and happily took selfies.

This happened while he was on his way to his hometown, Mysore, with wife Radhika Pandit. Yash stopped at a joint while he was on his way to have a chaat like any normal person, throwing no starry tantrums. When fans got to know that their favorite star was at the location, they rushed to the scene to catch a glimpse of him. Well, let’s say the fans left more than satisfied as they got to take selfies with the Googly actor.

Always the fan favorite

This is not the first incident involving Yash’s sweet gesture towards fans. There have been many incidents in the past where the actor has gone out of his way to make his fans happy. At an event in Bangalore, he agreed to take pictures with more than 700 fans, even when the organisers suggested a group photo.

Truly, the actor can be termed a fan favorite in every sense of the word.

As his last release KGF: Chapter 2 was a monstrous success in, there has been a lot of anticipation for what he is going to do next. Rumors are rife that the actor is set to team up with Moothon director Geethu Mohandas for his next. All we can say is that we could not be more excited about this collaboration. Geethu has been known to bring out the best in the actors that she has worked with, and Nivin Pauly and Roshan Mathew are the best examples.

