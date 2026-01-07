Yash turns 40: Toxic makers set to unveil 'the ONE' from period gangster thriller - Check time and date

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated for release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi this year. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the makers are all set to unveil the official character introduction glimpse of Yash on his 40th birthday.

In an official post, the makers confirmed that Yash’s character introduction will be unveiled on January 8, 2026, coinciding with the Rocking Star’s birthday. The intro will be revealed at 10:10 AM, with fans expecting it to be a massive treat.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Revealing the ONE they warned you about. 10:10 AM | 08-01-2026.”

Earlier, the makers introduced several characters from the film, including Kiara Advani as Nadia, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa, and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth.

All the character introductions feature the leading ladies in stylish presentations, deeply rooted in the film’s edgy aesthetics.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash and the aforementioned actresses, the film also features Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others in pivotal roles.

Ahead of the character introductions, the makers teased Yash’s character on several occasions, including a brief glimpse and, more recently, a poster. The poster showed him soaking in water while blood dripped down his body, highlighting his strong back muscles.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Following the KGF duology, musician Ravi Basrur has once again taken charge of the music and background score. The makers have also confirmed that John Wick action director JJ Perry has choreographed some of the action sequences, with the Anbariv duo handling select action portions.

Looking ahead, Yash will also appear as Raavana in Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

