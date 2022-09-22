Yash turns into a photographer and diligently clicks his wife Radhika's PICS like the best husband

Yash is a total family man, a doting husband to Radhika Pandit and father to his two children, Ayra and Yatharv. The actor's wife is an avid social media user and often gives glimpses of their adorable family moments, thereby setting major goals. Today, she shared a few pics of herself with a caption that proves Yash is the best husband. Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram and shared a few pics of herself posing in the boat during a vacation. And guess who is the man behind the camera clicking her, it is none other than her doting husband Yash. He is diligently following all the instructions given by Radhika as he clicked her pics. Seems like every other husband's story in the world but how cute.

Sharing the pics, Radhika wrote, "Then there is always a wife instructing the husband how to take the perfect shot well.. until one of them gets really bored!!" Yash and Radhika Pandit exchanged wedding vows in a grand ceremony on the 9th of December in 2016 after dating for more than six years.