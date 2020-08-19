Yash to Vijay Deverakonda: Do you know which of these leading South actors has more Instagram followers?

Senior actors including Ram Charan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have not been actively using Instagram and their followers-count has a huge gap when compared to the new-gen stars like Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda.

We all know that young and popular actors are making the fullest use of Instagram. To keep their fans updated about their whereabouts and to promote their films, actors have started using social media and their popularity and fanbase are increasing more and more with the available technology. However, top stars including Yash, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have not been actively using Instagram and their followers-count has a huge gap when compared to the new-gen stars like Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda.

Pan Indian stars including Yash and Prabhas, who have huge popularity across the country, have fewer followers compared to sensational actors including Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan. While Yash often shares photos from his personal life, Prabhas has strictly kept his social media pages professional with updates about his films. Take a look at the follower rates of 5 popular actors from the South entertainment industry.

Also Read: KGF 2 star Yash to lend his voice for the upcoming teaser of Niranjan Sudhindra's film Super Star

1. Vijay Deverakonda

With 8.4 million followers on the photo-sharing application, Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular actors to use Instagram to the fullest. In his Instagram space, we can see photos of the Arjun Reddy star’s personal life, professional life and BTS photos. With these many followers, he has surpassed senior actors including Mahesh Babu and Prabhas.

2. Allu Arjun

Recently, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space and announced that he has crossed 8 million followers on the application. With 8 million followers, the Stylish Star is inkling close to Vijay Deverakonda when it comes to having more Instagram followers. His posts on the photo-sharing app also is a mixture of photos from her personal and professional life.

3. Dulquer Salmaan

The recent heartthrob of South Indian fans is undoubtedly Dulquer Salmaan. With his ‘chocolate boy’ characters in films and his loveable roles in his recent films including Varane Avashyamund, Dulquer has made sure that he has captured a huge space in his fans’ hearts. With his posts on Instagram, he has also increased his fanbase. The Kannum Kannum Kollayaiadithaal actor has 6.1 million followers on the photo-sharing application.

4. Mahesh Babu

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is known for having loyal fans. In Twitter, his fans have often created records. Recently, his fans took over the micro-blogging website by making #HBDMaheshBbau became the biggest worldwide trend as it had 60.2 million tweets. However, on Instagram, he has only 5.5 million followers. His IG profile has more photos of his family. Photos of the actor with his kids always attract more fans.

5. Yash It would be an understatement to call Yash one of the biggest actors in the country. His recent film KGF: Chapter 1 is one of the highest grosser of all time. Whenever the actor makes the headline, his fans have taken over the internet and he would be in top trend. However, he only has 3.3 million followers on Instagram. He has often shared selfies of himself and photos of his family on the popular application. Also Read: Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa to feature THIS Bollywood actress in a special dance number

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×