Yash, Vijay Deverakonda to Dulquer Salmaan: South heroes who look sassy in rugged bearded look

The bearded style trend has grown tremendously during the lockdown period as all of us are being home and maintaining social distancing.

When it comes to matters of style, South stars are unmistakably at the vanguard. Their instagram followers have been receiving inspiration to style by these actors when it comes to being on trend. Especially, when it comes to beard styles, the trend has now taken a permanent position in Indian youth. It's undeniable that South Indian actors are pretty much ruling the style trend. Starting from Rana Daggubati to Yash, we have a lineup of actors who are giving beard goals to all men out there.

Starting from neatly trimmed short beard to the fully grown thick beard, there are so many varietyof beards in the running, and it goes without saying that all of them are super stylish. The bearded style trend has grown tremendously during the lockdown period as all of us are being home and maintaining social distancing. Scroll down and take a look at how well our south stars are carrying the bearded style.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda or Allu Arjun: Who rocked the rugged heavy beard and long hair quarantine look better?

1. Yash

KGF star Yash in the king of Sandalwood. The film even made him a pan-Indian superstar. In this set of 7 photos shared by Yash on his Instagram spce, he can be seen flaunting his beard and rocked it with various styles from rugged jean to suave blazers. Yash will be next seen in the second part of the film – KGF: Chapter 2.

2. Vijay Deverakonda:

‘Rowdy’ Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram posts are filled with his photos in beard. While he has done all styling in beard, one has to agree that he looks handsome in his thick beard. Last seen in World Famous Lover, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film is Fighter, which has Ananya Panday as the leading lady. The film will have him in a six pac avatar.

Also Read: KGF: Chapter 1 star Yash's unseen BTS PIC of indulging in fun conversation with crew members is unmissable

3. Allu Arjun

Quarantine for COVID 19 has come up as a big reason for the Tollywood star Allu Arjun to keep his beard growing. Last seen in the mega hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa with Rashmika Mandanna. The film will be started as soon as the lockdown for the pandemic is lifted.

4. Rana Daggubati

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati, who rose to become a pan Indian superstar after the SS Rajamouli directorial, has always been a huge fan of beard. Starting from stubbles to thick beard, one can take style cues from him when it comes to growing beard. He will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das and Priya Mani.

5. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj

Critically acclaimed actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj was last seen in the film Vaanam Kottatum. His beard style was one of the most talked about subject in the quarantine time. So much so that people even started speculating that he would be a part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. However, he denied the news. Shanthanu will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

6. Dulquer Salmaan

Mollywood’d darling Dulquer Salmaan, has extended his territory to Kollywood and Tollywood too. He is one of the most popular actors in the South cinema industry. Female fans have swooned over Dulquer Salmaan just for his beard. Last seen in Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal, Dulquer will be next seen in Brinda master’s directorial debut Hey Sinamika with Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.

7. Vikram Prabhu

Vikram Prabhu made his debut with super hit film Kumki. In all of his films, he has proved his skills in acting. Last seen in Vaanam Kottatum along with Aishwarya Rajessh, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Sarathukmar, Vikram Prabhu will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

8. Ram Charan

Ram Charan is one of the leading actors of Tollywood. His sharp beard style has emerged to be a style statement, as photos of the actor in the style have received wide attention. Ram Charan will be next seen along with Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. His first look for the film was received with wide cheer by his fans.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×