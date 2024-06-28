Yash watches Prabhas, Amitabh, Kamal Haasan and Deepika's Kalki 2898 AD; here's what he has to say

The Nag Ashwin directorial, Kalki 2898 AD, was released in theaters on June 27, and received a massive positive response from the audience. The movie is getting great reviews from the critics as well.

The sci-fi extravaganza has not just blown the minds of cinema lovers with it’s VFX and plot but mightily impressed SS Rajamouli, Prasanth Varma, and others. And now, looks like Rocky star Yash has also joined the Kalki mayhem. Have a look!

Yash lauds Kalki 2898 AD

The KGF sensation took to his Instagram story and shared a poster from the film. He also wrote, “Kudos To The #kalki2898ad Team For Creating A Visually Stunning Spectacle! This Film Paves The Way For More Creative Storytelling. @nag Ashwin And @vyjayanthimovies.”

Yash continued, “Your Vision And Courage Will Inspire Many To Take Bigger Strides. Watching Darling @actorprabhas @amitabhbachchan Sir @ikamalhaasan Sir. And @deepikapadukone And Some Surprise Cameos Together Is An Incredible Experience.”

He concluded, “Congratulations To Everyone Involved In Bringing This Film Together - It Trulys Lights Up The Screen!”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The story takes place in Kalki 2898 AD, a dystopian society. Set against the backdrop of the mythological epic Mahabharata, the captivating story revolves around Kalki, the mysterious tenth and last incarnation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

The movie's ensemble cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in addition to Prabhas.

Advertisement

In addition to the major performers, the ensemble cast features important roles played by Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, and other well-known actors.

The film is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and is a C. Aswini Dutt production, distributed by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The sci-fi thriller's soundtrack is being composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and cinematography has been done by Serbian Cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic, best known for the 2013 short film The Needle.

ALSO READ: 'Kalki 2898 AD is pure EXHILARATION': Adivi Sesh reviews Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B and Kamal Haasan starrer