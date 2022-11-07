Yash wins hearts in Mumbai as he poses in his signature blue denims and blush-blue sweatshirt; WATCH

Yash was clicked by the paparazzi in the maximum city as he waved to the cameras.Donning his signature look in blue denims and a matching sweatshirt, his outfit of the day also comprised white sneakers and a silver wristwatch.

KGF star Yash knows how to turn heads. Whether it is with his films, social media posts or public appearances, the Sandalwood star garners attention with his every move. Most recently, he was in the news for his latest hairstyle with dreadlocks, which was adored by fans. At the moment, the actor is in Mumbai and is often captured by shutterbugs. Today as well,

Yash in Mumbai

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago as well, Yash was captured in Mumbai. He was seen posing in a red checkered shirt with black denims, along with dreadlocks and funky sunglasses. In the video that surfaced on social media, paparazzi can be heard calling out to Yash as 'Rocky bhai' and he slides down the car's window and waves to them.

Yash on movies rejected in the North

During a recent interview, Yash spilled the beans on how the North audience looked at South films. He said, "10 years ago, dubbed films became very popular here (North India). But, initially, they all started watching with different opinions. People used to make fun of South films. They were like 'yeh kya action hai, udd raha hai sab' (What is this action? Everything is flying). That's how it started and eventually, they got hooked on to that and they started understanding that art form. The problem with that was our films were sold for a bare minimum price, people used to do bad quality dubbing and it used to be presented in a bad way with funny names."

Also Read: People used to make fun of South films: Yash breaks silence on movies rejected in the North