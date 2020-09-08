Yash won hearts with his humble reaction when KGF Chapter 1 beat Shah Rukh Khan's Zero at box office

Yash's film KGF: Chapter 1 not only earned well in Karnataka and broke records at the ticket windows, but also witnessed victory in the Hindi belt with its dubbed Hindi version.

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash released on December 21, 2018, and it set the box office on fire. The film, which released in 5 languages became one of the biggest releases of the year and managed to do better business than starrer Zero, which released during the same time. The box office clash of two films grabbed a lot of eyeballs, and surprisingly, KGF dominated the pan-India box office. The Kannada film not only earned pretty well in Karnataka and broke records at the ticket windows, but also witnessed victory in the Hindi belt with its dubbed Hindi version.

During one of the interviews after the film's release, Yash was questioned about what he thinks of KGF beating Zero at the box office. To this, he had a very humble reply that won many hearts. Yash said, "You should never say that because I can't beat anyone or none can beat me...It is all about what I do and this time, I feel we have done a better work or maybe people are liking this kind of films so that doesn't mean that I become greater than somebody or somebody becomes less. It is not nice to say that... Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and he has done amazing job....has been entertaining us for many years."

With KGF: Chapter 1, Yash proved that script is a hero and that even if the film is dubbed, it makes no difference.

Meanwhile, Yash is gearing up for KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and in important roles.

Yash recently confirmed that the film will have a grand Pan-India release in cinema halls and not on any OTT platform.

