Yash19: KGF star Yash to make a massive announcement about his next on Ganesh Chaturthi?

It's been more than a year, since Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 was released, and ever since then everyone have been waiting for his next film. The actor's next is tentatively titled Yash19 and is yet to be announced. There have been several speculations about who the director will be and when the film will be announced till now. Now, we hear that Yash19 will be announced this month.

Yash19 to be announced on Ganesh Chaturthi

According to reports, Yash19's big announcement will be made on September 19, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The announcement about the film will be made in the second week of September and fans wait with hope that this time at least the rumors turn out to be true.

Yash19 was expected to announce on his birthday itself but the actor apologised to his fans and urged them to wait longer. The actor reportedly wanted to take time, choose the right script, and come back with a good movie that lives up to all the expectations set by KGF 2.



About Yash19

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas is the front-runner to helm Yash19. “The expectations are sky high from Yash, however, he has followed his heart and is on the verge of signing a story that justifies the hype rather than chasing budgets and big names. The Geethu Mohandas film is expected to be announced within the next 30 days. It’s in the advanced stage of discussion at the moment and everything is expected to hopefully be locked in a fortnight,” the source added.

A few months, when Rocking star attended an event in Malaysia, he opened up about the film for the first time. He said that Yash19 will be kick-ass, further confirming that the director and all details have been confirmed. But the actor also mentioned that Yash19 will not be something massive but a good film for sure.

