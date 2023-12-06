Yash19: Sai Pallavi to star opposite KGF actor in his new Pan-India film?

Yash is set to return to the big screen with his 19th pan-India film. Reports suggest that Sai Pallavi might play the femal lead role.

By Addla Sreeja
Updated on Dec 06, 2023   |  11:36 AM IST  |  5.9K
(Pc: Sai Pallavi, Yash Instagram)
Yash, who set the screens ablaze with his performances in the KGF franchise, is finally poised for a triumphant return to the theaters. His portrayal of Rocky Bhai cemented his place as one of the most prominent faces in Indian cinema over the past few years. Now, the actor is gearing up for his next, tentatively called Yash19. 

Recent rumors indicate that Sai Pallavi has been selected by the KGF team to be Yash's leading lady in his 19th pan-India film. Although this information is unverified and has not yet been officially announced, fans are excited about the possibility that Yash's co-star, Sai Pallavi, will make her Sandalwood debut. The love story actress, who is immensely popular across all genres, is not phased by offers and chooses which films to work on.

The reports hint that the film will be directed by Geethu Mohandas and set against the captivating backdrop of the Goa mafia. Having taken a two-year hiatus after KGF's success, Yash awaited the perfect script for his comeback to the silver screen.

Yash's next film title announcement

Yash finally quelled the anticipation by revealing the release date for the title and first look of his next film. On December 8, 2023, at 9:55 AM, fans will finally get to see a glimpse of his upcoming cinematic venture, ending their wait. Yash's official post has ignited excitement among fans, eager to see the actor back on screen after the phenomenal success of KGF. KVN Productions will bankroll the film, and reports suggest that a Malayali director is expected to take the helm.

Check out the announcement post of Yaash below

Upcoming projects of Yash, Sai Pallavi

Interestingly, Sai Pallavi recently turned down a role in Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film, Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Though the regular shooting has yet to begin, Mondeti has crafted a significant role for the female lead. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is set to reunite with Naga Chaitanya for Thandel and is also rumored to be a part of Ram Charan's upcoming film, tentatively titled RC16.

Yash's most recent appearance was in the highly anticipated sequel, KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film boasted an impressive ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Easwari Rao, Archana Jois, and many others. There was speculation that Prashanth Neel's next project, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, would be part of the same universe as KGF, possibly featuring a cameo from Yash. However, Neel has debunked this rumor, confirming that the films exist in separate universes.

About The Author
Addla Sreeja
Content Writer
