Yash19 trends on social media; KGF star to play a Navy Officer in director Narthan's next?

After the release of KGF: Chapter 2, Kannada star Yash will reportedly kickstart shooting for his next film with director Narthan. However, there is no official word regarding the same. Narthan's film with the 'Rocking Star' has been the talk of the town since a very long as moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Meanwhile, rumours are doing rounds that Yash will play the role of an angry and powerful navy officer in Narthan's next? It is said to be an out and out entertainer and an official announcement on the same will be out soon.

#Yash19 is currently trending on Twitter as fans are requesting an official update on Yash's next film. After the success of KGF: Chapter 1, the second part of the actioner is touted to be bigger and better. The expectations among the moviegoers is quite high equally for his Narthan directorial. Now, only time will tell what's in store for the audience. KGF 2 will see Yash in the role of Rocky. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty in important roles.

Talking about Narthan, his last directorial venture was Mufti. The film garnered a good response from the audience and critics alike. Starring Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role, the film is a neo-noir action thriller. It tells the story of a police officer, played by Sriimurali, who tracks down an underworld boss, played by Shiva.

