Yash19: Who is the director of the film?

The Kannada superstar Yash is not an unfamiliar face to the Indian audience. The actor has been one of the most prominent faces over the last few years, especially since his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel’s KGF franchise.

Ever since the release of KGF 2, fans have eagerly been speculating about his next film, tentatively titled Yash19. The makers have also kept the fans on their toes about who would be directing the film, with several names being a part of the conversation.

Geethu Mohandas is the director of Yash 19?

As per an exclusive by Pinkvilla, it is the Malayalam actress-turned-director Geethu Mohandas who would be directing Yash19. It was also revealed that the film would be a high-octane action film, and would feature Yash in a completely new avatar. The film has the Goan drug cartel as its backdrop. However, an official word regarding the same is awaited.

Other rumored directors of Yash19

Narthan is undoubtedly one of the biggest up-and-coming faces in the Kannada film industry. In the past, it was rumored for quite a while now that Narthan has been roped in to direct Yash 19, after speculations arose that he had narrated a script to the Jaanu actor.

It was reported earlier this year that filmmaker PS Mithran had narrated a story to Yash, which the actor seemed to like. As per rumors, this was the story of Yash 19. For the unversed, PS Mithran made his directorial debut in 2018, and already has three films under his belt, his last one being the Karthi starrer Sardar. The consistent nature of the filmmaker and his ability to showcase action sequences excited the fans when they got to know that he had narrated a story to Yash.

However, a final answer to who would be directing the film would only be known when the makers of the film reveal its title on December 8th.

What we know about Yash19 so far

It was reported earlier this year that Yash has already started preparing for the role, and even met Hollywood director JJ Perry, best known for the John Wick franchise for help with his prep.

It has been revealed by Yash that the film would be bankrolled by KVN Productions. Additionally, just a day prior to revealing that the title would be revealed on December 8th, the Googly actor changed his display picture on social media to a picture which read ‘Loading’. But this was enough to send the fans of the Rocking Star into a frenzy, with #Yash19 trending at #1.

ALSO READ: Yash 19 Official Announcement: KGF actor to reveal title of his next on December 8