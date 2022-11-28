Yash19: Yash gives a perfect reaction about his next as fans wait eagerly for the big announcement

Yash attended a wedding along with his wife in Bengaluru and that's when he reacted about his next Yash19. A journalist asked about Yash19, he just waved, nodded his head, and gave a huge smile. However, it is to be awaited and watch if the big announcement will be made anytime soon as fans are waiting with bated breath.

If there's one thing South movie buffs are eagerly waiting for, then it definitely has to be about Yash 's next. After the blockbuster success of the KGF franchise, the Rocking star is yet to announce his next, which is tentatively known as Yash19. There have been numerous rumours about his next, however, no official announcement has been made so far. Now, the actor finally reacted to his much-awaited and anticipated next.

Watch Yash's reaction on Yash19 here:



Speculations about Yash19

For a very long time, speculations are rife that Yash will team up with filmmaker Narthan for an untitled film. According to the reports, Pooja Hegde has been approached for the role of female lead opposite Yash. However, nothing has been made official yet.

A source close to Yash revealed to Pinkvilla that among the other offers, there are two mega-budget ones from the Hindi film industry. “After KGF 2, Excel is looking to team up with Yash again on something big and special. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a mythological epic based on Mahabharata. ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic,” revealed a source close to the development.

Post the impressive success of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, movie buffs are waiting for the third installment in the popular franchise. While it was assumed that the sequel will go on the floors shortly, the makers informed us that the shoot for the project will not commence anytime soon.

Yash has been getting a lot of offers but is taking it slow as he wants to come up with the best that would match the meter set high by KGF franchise. Well, time will tell what's in store.

