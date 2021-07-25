Yashika Aannand critical after fatal car accident near Chennai; Friend passes away

Bigg Boss contestant and actress Yashika Aannand is critical after a fatal car accident took place near Chennai in the wee hours of 25 July. According to a report in The Hindu, Yashika was travelling with a few friends and met with an accident on East Coast Road in Chennai early on Sunday morning. Her friend Vallichatti Bhavani, 28, is reported to have passed away after the tragic car accident.

Yashika was travelling with Vallichatti Bhavani, who hails from Hyderabad and works as a software engineer in the US, and reportedly died on the spot. Along with the duo, two male friends were also accompanying them. They were headed from Mamallapuram towards Chennai. Among the four friends, one of the men is suspected to have been driving the car.

Photos from the crash site show the car completely mangled. The accident took place near Soolerikadu on East Coast Road around 11.45 PM. As per The Hindu, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the median, and the car turned turtle. The police are investigating the matter and suspect drunk driving. Yashika and her friends are said to be in critical condition and have been admitted to a private hospital.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

