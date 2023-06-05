Yashika Aannand kisses Shalini's cousin Richard Rishi in viral pics, sparks dating rumors

Yashika Aannand is on the path to recovery after a terrible accident in 2022. Now, she is in the headlines for reportedly dating Richard Rishi, who is a cousin of former actress Shalini and Ajith Kumar's wife. According to reports, the duo are in love and their latest pic has gone viral.

A few days ago, Richard Rishi took to Instagram and posted a photo with Yashika Aannand. The post has quickly gained popularity as it features Richard and Yashika Anand posing cozily on a vacation. One of the pictures also shows Yashika kissing him affectionately.

Richard shared a timeline of photos from the long drive, reaching the location, watching the sunset, and kissing as well. They both seem comfortable in each other's space and have happy smiles as well. The image unveiled his companionship with the budding actress Yashika, accompanied by the caption “After the sun kiss."

The photos have caught the internet's attention. It is to be noted that Yashika is 23 years old and 22 years younger than Richard Richi.

Check out Yashika Aannand and Richard Rishi's viral pics

About Richard Rishi and Yashika Aannand

Meanwhile, Richard Rishi began his acting career as a child artist in the movie Anjail and made his debut as lead actor in 2002 with the film Kadhal Virus. Trelapathi and Koothu are two of his notable films. He acted in many films including Krivalam, Yuka, Kamani, Ben Singam, Nerethir, Thanatu Yaro, and Chandola but didn't achieve substantial success.

Previously, Richard Rishi was reportedly in a relationship with Satyalakshmi Kannadasan, the granddaughter of Kannadasan and a dentist who has produced a few films. The couple had plans to marry and even got engaged, but their relationship ended

Yashika Aannand was in the headlines last year for her car accident near Mahabalipuram, where her best friend died on the spot. In July 2022, the actress met with a car accident where later a case was filed at the court and the hearing has been pending since then.

