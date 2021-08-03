Yashika Aannand mourns death of BFF in car accident; Hits back at trolls & gives health update

Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Yashika Aannand recently met with a serious car accident near Mahabalipuram. After being hospitalised for many days, Yashika survived with grave injuries, while her best friend Pavani died on the spot. She mourned the death of her best friend Pavani and said she will forever feel guilty to be alive and hopes that her family forgives her.

Yashika Aannand took to Instagram and remembered her best friend Pavani and wrote, “I really can't express what I am going through right now! I will forever feel guilty to be alive!! I don't know if I should thank god for saving me from the tragic accident or blame god whole life for taking away my bestest friend away from me. I really miss Pavani. I know you can never forgive me!! I am really sorry, I put your family in a such a horrible situation. Just know I miss u each second and I am forever guilty to be alive. Hope your soul rest in peace I pray you come back to me!! Hope someday your family forgives me! I'll forever cherish our memories paw!.”

The actress also hit back at trolls who have allegedly accused her of drinking and driving. For her fans and well-wishers, she shared a health update describing how she will not be able to walk or stand for the next five months.

Check out all the posts here:

On the work front, Yashika recently completed shooting for the upcoming Tamil film Ivan Than Uthaman. The actress is awaiting the release of Raja Bheema and Pambattam.