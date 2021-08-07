Yashika Aannand opens up about car accident that killed her best friend; Says 'Wasn't drunk or intoxicated'

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame contestant Yashika Aannand recently met with a car accident, in which she lost her best friend. While many claimed that it was drunk and drive, due to which the accident happened near Mahabalipuram, the actress denied it and said she wasn't drunk or intoxicated.

In an interview with The Hindu, Yashika opened about the incident and what transpired that night. The actress said, “The road was really dark, and I unfortunately hit the divider. Our car drifted sharply and then toppled over three times. Pavani was in the co-passenger’s seat, but she hadn’t put her seat belt on and the window was open as she was getting some air. So when the crash happened, she was flung out of the open window and fell outside, hitting her head. The rest of us were inside the car, but the doors were jammed and we had to break open the sunroof to escape.”

Yashika, who was driving the car, clarified that she wasn’t drunk or intoxicated. “I have to stress on this- I was not drunk or intoxicated, or using drugs of any kind. It was an unfortunate accident that happened out of nowhere, because of a moment’s lapse in concentration. And for that, I take full responsibility. I’m wracked by the guilt of staying alive, and now I have to live forever with this. I wish I had not survived. But that doesn’t mean I’m accepting everything that is said about me on social media. There’s even a fake video of us circulating with people claiming I was drunk-driving,” she said.

Yashika recently got discharged from the hospital as she survived with grave injuries. However, reportedly, she will not be able to walk or stand for the next five months.