Yashika Aannand's first look from Raja Bheema is winning hearts; View Pic

The stunning actress is expected to play the role of a journalist in the south flick. The first look of actress Yashika Aannand is winning hearts.

The south siren Yashika Aannand is expected to essay the role of a journalist in the upcoming south flick titled Raja Bheema. This film will star south actors Arav and Ashima Narwal in the lead. The makers of the film Raja Bheema had recently launched the trailer of the film and the fans and audience members are very excited about the film. As per the latest reports on the film Raja Bheema, the film will have all the elements of a commercial drama like family drama, action, stunts and romance between the film's leading pair, Arav and Ashima Narwal.

The first look of the south siren Yashika Aannand has created a stir among the fans and audience members. The social media is flooded with the pictures of the diva's first look from the south film. The gorgeous actress Yashika Aannand is seen wearing a pink dress and a scarf around her neck. The stunner is winning the hearts of her fans with the simple but stylish look. The sultry siren Yashika Aannand's first look has generated a lot of intrigued in the minds of the film audience and her fans about the character she will be essaying in Raja Bheema.

As per the reports on the film, the character essayed by the actress will be a journalist which will bring a twist to the film's story line. There are reports that this news about Yashika Aannand's character in the film was confirmed by the film's director. As per the latest reports in the media, Naresh Sampath, who helmed the Arav and Ashima Narwal starrer said that they went through a very rigorous process to shortlist the actress for the role which ultimately went to Yashika Aannand.

(ALSO READ: KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit look regal in their latest picture as they celebrate Christmas)

Credits :Twitter

Read More