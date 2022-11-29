Yashoda controversy: Makers of Samantha's new age thriller to blur the 'EVA' hospital logo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last release Yashoda managed to add another feather to the actor's hat. However, the new age thriller landed in trouble after the EVA IVF Hospital reportedly took legal action against the makers, alleging that the drama shows their hospital in a bad light. Now, the makers have decided to remove the logo from the movie.

Yashoda producer Sivalenka Krishna recently addressed a press conference on the subject and revealed their decision saying, "They have cleared all the legal issues and the makers will blur all the EVA’s logos in ‘Yashoda’ in over 80+ places in the film and he adds, we didn’t know that there existed an IVF (In vitro fertilization) center with the above brand name, it's purely coincidental and we didn’t make the film to demean or harm anyone in particular or any hospital to that matter. Since it was brought to our notice we are considering blurring all its logos and muting all its dialogues or sounds in the film."