Yashoda controversy: Makers of Samantha's new age thriller to blur the 'EVA' hospital logo
In order to avoid legal trouble, the makers of Samantha starrer Yashoda have decided to blur the 'EVA' hospital logo from the movie. Read more about it inside.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last release Yashoda managed to add another feather to the actor's hat. However, the new age thriller landed in trouble after the EVA IVF Hospital reportedly took legal action against the makers, alleging that the drama shows their hospital in a bad light. Now, the makers have decided to remove the logo from the movie.
Yashoda producer Sivalenka Krishna recently addressed a press conference on the subject and revealed their decision saying, "They have cleared all the legal issues and the makers will blur all the EVA’s logos in ‘Yashoda’ in over 80+ places in the film and he adds, we didn’t know that there existed an IVF (In vitro fertilization) center with the above brand name, it's purely coincidental and we didn’t make the film to demean or harm anyone in particular or any hospital to that matter. Since it was brought to our notice we are considering blurring all its logos and muting all its dialogues or sounds in the film."
He further added, "We requested a week's time to do the above in theatres to which the hospital management and court have agreed keeping all the technical issues in mind. So, the digital/OTT version of the film will not have any of the above logos/ brand names shown/spelled in the film. The film is in its 3rd week running successfully in theatres now and we’ll announce when the film will come on OTT next month, we want to thank the EVA hospital group for their peaceful cooperation."
Aboout Yashoda
Yashoda was released in the theatres on 11th November this year and received tremendous reviews from both the audience and critics.
Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda lands into legal trouble; Hyderabad Court delays OTT release