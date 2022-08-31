Yashoda: 'Lone Wolf' Samantha stuns with her indomitable spirit in new poster; Teaser out on September 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an impeccable lineup ahead, and one of her most awaited movies is the new-age thriller, Yashoda. A lot has been written about the project in the last couple of months, and now the movie buffs have another reason to be thrilled as the makers have announced that the teaser for the suspense drama will be dropped on the 9th of September this year. Sharing the news, the Majili actress tweeted, "The indomitable will !! #YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49PM."

The announcement poster of the film is also extremely gripping. Samantha can be seen walking in the crowd. Even amidst so many people, her penetrating gaze and her war marks make her hard to miss. Her latest look from Yashoda shows a little resemblance to her character in the famous web series, The Family Man 2.

Made under the direction of the filmmaker duo Hari and Harish, the core cast of the movie also includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles, along with the rest.

In an exclusive interaction with us, director duo Hari and Harish confirmed that the crime mentioned in Yashoda is inspired by a real-life event. They revealed, "The backdrop of the story is about a crime which is happening without the knowledge of anyone in the society. The crime which we are showing is based on a true incident but we have added some psychological thriller flavour to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes is the plot." The makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda have announced that the teaser of this forthcoming new-age thriller will be unveiled on 9th September this year.

