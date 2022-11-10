Yashoda Movie Release LIVE UPDATES: Box Office opening, audience review of Samantha Ruth Prabhu film
Samantha recently revealed that she suffering from this rare disease called Myositis. Sharing about it in a long post, she wrote, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery."
Despite suffering from health issues, Sam made sure to finish the shoot on time and also performed some daredevil stunts without using a body double.

Ahead of the film's release, Sai Dharam Tej penned a sweet note for Samantha and called her a 'fighter'. "You have come a long way & grew up to be a fighter. #Yashoda is going to be another milestone for you and I strongly wish for the best. All the best @Samanthaprabhu2 and the entire team," he tweeted.
The film is seeing a release of about 1400 screens across the world including overseas 300. Yashoda is releasing in Singapore, Malaysia, UK and also in Australia, and New Zealand.
Ahead of her film's big release, Samantha penned a long note revealing she is "extremely nervous" but "excited" too. "Extremely nervous and especially excited! One day to go. Mee andhariki Yashoda nachchalani gattiga korukuntunna. Good vibes to my directors, producer, cast and entire crew as they wait like me for your verdict tomorrow. All fingers and toes crossed."

While the surrogacy scam is just a part of this action thriller, as revealed by director duo Hari-Harish the backdrop of the story is about a crime that is happening without the knowledge of anyone in society. Yashoda is based on a true incident. How Samantha exposes the crime plot in the film forms the crux of the story.
Samantha's fans are leaving no stone unturned to support their favourite star. They have created a frenzy across varied parts of the nation by showcasing their support with huge poster cut-outs displayed in different cities. From Hyderabad, Rajamundry, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Nandyal, Vijaywada and Vizag, humongous cut-outs of Samantha as Yashoda have been displayed to celebrate the release of her action-thriller.