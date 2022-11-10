Yashoda Movie Release LIVE UPDATES: Box Office opening, audience review of Samantha Ruth Prabhu film

Samantha recently revealed that she suffering from this rare disease called Myositis. Sharing about it in a long post, she wrote, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery."

Despite suffering from health issues, Sam made sure to finish the shoot on time and also performed some daredevil stunts without using a body double.

