Yashoda Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu lifts the trophy but this thriller suffers from ordinary narration

A female lead who is poor and pregnant. The shocking death of a Hollywood actress on her visit to India. A multi-millionaire and his model-girlfriend who die in suspicious circumstances. A mystery drug. A harmful substance in a beauty cream. A rare disease for which a brainy researcher has gotten a miracle cure. An investigation team that has 122 rich women under its radar. An unholy nexus between a vile politician and an evil genius. A booster shot - both real and metaphorical, the latter of which comes in the form of a woman who sees salvation in ageless beauty. As anybody can see, 'Yashoda' stitches together multiple ideas and threads, which somehow don't come together to tell a decent story.

The film attempts to show Yashoda (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) as a vulnerable woman at the outset. A roguish male character asks the pregnant Yashoda to swallow a pill without asking questions. She is ferried to a sinister surrogacy facility where Madhu (Varalami Sarathkumar) makes her villainy obvious while intending to be cold.

Lacks intelligent story-telling...

The scenes at the facility are bereft of intelligence. Much as the film tries to be clever in retrospect, the thrills don't find their feet. Yashoda buddies with fellow inmates, one of whom is a gang leader, another is a free-spirited woman, and yet another is a damsel in distress born in a red-light area. The bonding between the sisters from different mothers is artificial and the dialogues merely scratch the surface. The motherly vibes of the women are not brought out well in a dramatic fashion; everything is sought to be explained through dry lines. The head nurse at the centre looks more like a TV serial mother-in-law than a character at the beck and call of unscrupulous bosses.

A dreary investigation track...

The investigation track exists only to fool the audience into believing that there is more to the plot than Yashoda's backstory. Sampath Raj's Vasudev and Shatru's characters make so much effort to pull off basic breakthroughs, leaving us wondering if they are surrogate cops or real cops. The investigators are clueless and behave as if they have no resources even though CBI is giving them info. When they need to be saved, they get lucky.

Just luck, not hard work...

At the surrogacy facility, Yashoda is damn lucky at every possible turn. She has to contend with villains who take forever to learn how to tackle her even though they have state-of-the-art infrastructure at their service and fair knowledge about her intentions.

