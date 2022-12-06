Yashoda OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you can watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda is all set to make its OTT debut. Check out the details inside.
After taking the cinema halls by storm, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new-age thriller Yashoda is all set to entertain the movie buffs on the OTT platform. The much-appreciated drama will be premiered on 9th December this year.
For those who have not witnessed the film yet, it talks about a woman named Yashoda, who opts to become a surrogate mother in an attempt to raise funds for her sister's surgery. During her stay at the surrogacy center, she uncovers a deep-rooted medical scam. The film will be premiered in 240 countries worldwide in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam on Amazon Prime. Sharing the news, the OTT platform Tweeted, "unravel this oh-so-mysterious trap with Yashoda." Helmed by director duo Haresh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar, Yashoda also features Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles, along with others.
Check out the post below:
Talking on the matter producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said “Yashoda is the story of female grit and power. We are humbled by the love the movie has seen so far, with audiences across the country appreciating the film’s phenomenal story and Samatha’s powerful performance. Survival thrillers have always held a special thrill for viewers, given their wide appeal. We’re glad that the film will now find a home with Prime Video and will be available to stream by audiences across 240+ countries and territories.”
Meanwhile, director Hareesh Narayan was quoted saying, “When Yashoda was written, we knew that the audience would find this thrilling adventure worth watching. Samantha’s performance and the incredible work done by the team have all paid off well. We are extremely thrilled with the response that the film has gotten across the country and cannot wait for the response of the global audience."
