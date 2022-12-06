Yashoda OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you can watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer

After taking the cinema halls by storm, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new-age thriller Yashoda is all set to entertain the movie buffs on the OTT platform. The much-appreciated drama will be premiered on 9th December this year.

For those who have not witnessed the film yet, it talks about a woman named Yashoda, who opts to become a surrogate mother in an attempt to raise funds for her sister's surgery. During her stay at the surrogacy center, she uncovers a deep-rooted medical scam. The film will be premiered in 240 countries worldwide in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam on Amazon Prime. Sharing the news, the OTT platform Tweeted, "unravel this oh-so-mysterious trap with Yashoda." Helmed by director duo Haresh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar, Yashoda also features Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles, along with others.