Yashoda: Hari-Harish and team visit Samantha's house as film receives raving response; PHOTO

In the photo doing rounds on social media, the diva poses in a black top and specs while the rest slay in casual attires. Yashoda also stars Rao Ramesh, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Shatru, Priyanka Sharma, Madhurima, Sampath Raj, Divya Sripada and Kalpika in important roles, along with others.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has nailed yet another one out of the park. Her latest release Yashoda arrived in the theatres today, 11th November, and the drama has been getting an overwhelming response from the viewers. The captivating story of a surrogate mother unraveling a medical crime racket makes for a gripping watch. As the film is off to a great start at the box office, the actress, along with director duo Hari and Harish and the rest of the team posed for a group selfie at the actress's home.

Samantha pens a heartfelt note

On the other hand, today morning, Samantha shared a poster from Yashoda on Twitter along with the following note, "This time, more than ever, I was hoping and praying for all your support in promoting the film. The affection you have showered on me & Yashoda in the run up to the release is humbling. Forever grateful to all of you. You are my family. Truly hope you enjoy the film. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Samantha is promoting Yashoda while recovering from Myositis. She was quoted saying recently, "As I said earlier, there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It's been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don't. It's an autoimmune condition. It's draining and tiring. I've always been a fighter and I will fight."

