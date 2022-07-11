Yashoda: Samantha looks captivating in the new poster; Film's release date postponed

The first glimpse of Samantha starrer Yashoda created a huge buzz among the moviegoers. While we cannot wait to know what's in store for us, the makers of Samantha starrer have announced that the team has wrapped up the shoot except for a song. Also, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, the makers of Yashoda have postponed the film's release date.

With huge expectations on its enthralling content directed by talented duo Hari-Harish, the makers have also unveiled a new poster featuring Samantha. Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says "Wrapping up the shoot in 100 days, we're making Yashoda on uncompromised budget. With just one song left for the shoot, our CG work is already in progress. The dubbing works begin on the 15th of this month and we'll finish dubbing work for other languages simultaneously."

He further adds, "also, we're planning to promote this Pan-Indian film on a large scale. Keeping all this in mind, we've decided to make the output of this edge-of-the-seat thriller perfectly ready for a Worldwide release. Samantha has shown sheer dedication and commitment in playing the Titular role, especially in the high-octane action sequences. Aiming to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, teaser and songs are on the way to raise the expectations."

Meanwhile, check out the teaser poster below:

Senior producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is producing it as Production No. 14 under Sridevi Movies banner. The film was initially slated to release on August 12 but has been postponed for the reasons best known to the team. The new release date of Yashoda will be out soon.



Besides Samantha, Yashoda also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others playing major roles.

