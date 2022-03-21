Yashoda: Samantha to work with Hollywood stunt director Yannick Ben for her new-age thriller

The fabulous Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a very busy year ahead of her with several major projects in the pipeline. For the moment, she is shooting for her upcoming new-age thriller, Yashoda. Her role in the film requires her to perform some challenging action scenes and Hollywood stunt choreographer Yannick Ben has been roped in to assist the actress in the same.

Yannick Ben is credited with choreographing stunts for Hollywood movies like Transporter 3, Project 7, Paris By Night Of Living Dead, City Hunter, Inception, Dunkirk, etc. With all these grand ventures, he has also worked in Indian films with some biggies. He has helped the following stars nail their action scenes, Shah Rukh Khan for Raees, Salman Khan for Tiger Zinda Hai, Pawan Kalyan for Attarintiki Daredi and Mahesh Babu for 1 - Nenokkadine.

Check out the picture below:

With Samantha as the protagonist, the project is being made under the direction of filmmaker duo Hari and Harish. Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is backing the film under his banner Sridevi Movies.

The ace stunt director previously worked with Samantha on the critically acclaimed Hindi web series, The Family Man 2 alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani.



Speaking on the subject, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad was quoted saying, "We filmed Major action scenes in Yannick Ben's choreography starring Samantha and others for 10 days. Shot in 3 different sets and Samantha worked really hard to perform those extraordinary action sequences. Another action sequence is scheduled to shoot at Kodaikanal. Unlike recent heroine-centric films, the action episodes in this film are phenomenal. Besides the content of the film, these scenes will be major highlights of the film. As of now, the shooting is commencing in Hyderabad at a lavish set worth 3 crores designed by Art Director Ashok. The entire shoot is expected to wrap up by May 1st half. Filming as a multilingual exciting action thriller, it has a universal appealing content."

