Yashoda: Samantha's candid PHOTOS hint toward an edge-of-the-seat suspense drama
Before Samantha's suspense drama Yashoda reaches the theatres, take a look at these candid stills from the movie.
After Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to entertain the fans with the forthcoming nail-biter Yashoda. Yesterday, the makers announced the release date for the film. The suspense drama will be released in the cinema halls on 11th November this year and is going to be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Now, a few candid stills from this much-awaited drama have made it to social media.
In one of the photos, Samantha can be seen looking at someone during a conversation. She looks beautiful in a yellow kurta. In the other still, she can be seen in a blush-purple kurta. Meanwhile, the recently released poster features a bruised Samantha with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, and Shatru.
Check out the pictures below:
Speaking on the release date announcement of Yashoda, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad was quoted saying, "Yashoda is a new-age action thriller. Our movie has a balanced quotient of mystery and emotions with gripping elements for audiences. On the whole, it's an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Playing the titular role, Samantha put her sweat & blood into the action scenes. She dubbed for herself in both Telugu and Tamil. With a lavish budget, we wrapped the shoot in 100 days. Audiences who love new-age cinema will definitely be thrilled to watch Yashoda. Watch it in theatres Worldwide on November 11th, 2022". Going by the teaser of the movie, Samantha will play a pregnant woman in the film, who ends up running from something trying to attack her.
Samantha will have not one, but two releases this November. Her mythological drama Shaakuntalam will be hitting the silver screens on 4th November this year. Made under the direction of filmmaker Gunasekhar, the film will see her as princess Shakuntala. This is the first time in her career, the diva is playing a mythological character.
