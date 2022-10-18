Yashoda: Samantha's candid PHOTOS hint toward an edge-of-the-seat suspense drama

After Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to entertain the fans with the forthcoming nail-biter Yashoda. Yesterday, the makers announced the release date for the film. The suspense drama will be released in the cinema halls on 11th November this year and is going to be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Now, a few candid stills from this much-awaited drama have made it to social media. In one of the photos, Samantha can be seen looking at someone during a conversation. She looks beautiful in a yellow kurta. In the other still, she can be seen in a blush-purple kurta. Meanwhile, the recently released poster features a bruised Samantha with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, and Shatru.

