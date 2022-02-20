Yashoda: A sneak peek into the magnificent sets of Samantha starrer

Samantha's upcoming film, Yashoda has set high expectations among the audience since its inception. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make the film look as grand as it could. Under the supervision of Art Director Ashok, a huge set worth 3 crores was unveiled for crucial scenes.

Giving out details about the same, producer Sivalenka Krishnaprasad says, "Starring Samantha as the lead, 30 to 40% of our ‘Yashoda’ scenes happen in a single place. We’ve visited many star hotels for the same but shooting 35, 40 days at such hotels feels troublesome. So, we decided to unveil Grand Sets of 2 floors worth 3 crores at Nanakramguda’s Ramanaidu Studios under the supervision of Art Director Ashok. It has 7 to 8 sets of the dining hall, living room, conference hall, library and nothing less than any 7-star hotel amenities. Beginning the schedule on the sets from February 3rd, crucial scenes on Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan are being shot at the same. Wrapping the first schedule from December 6th to Christmas & another before Sankranti in January, pivotal scenes are planned to roll in Kodaikanal. We’re planning to wrap the entire shoot by April and release it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi simultaneously."

Check out the photos below:

Art Director Ashok is known for creating an impressive Charminar set in 'Okkadu' among many. He has worked on more than 150 projects in Telugu and Tamil. He has left no stone unturned in creating a magnificent set that is apt for the story. Directed by Harish Shankar and Harish Narayan, Yashoda sets will be a bigger reference for his efficiency and expertise further.

Yashoda also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, among many others in key roles.

