Yashoda Teaser: Samantha breaks the norms as pregnant woman and promises an edge of the seat thriller
Watch the thrilling teaser of Samantha's next Yashoda, where she plays the role of pregnant woman
Samantha's next Yashoda is one of the most ambitious projects of her career. After engaging posters and a glimpse video, the teaser is out and it promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller. She plays the role of a pregnant woman, who breaks all the norms and is seen running from something. The suspense thriller teaser literally gives goosebumps.
The teaser begins with the doctor revealing Samantha is pregnant and telling her the dos and don'ts. However, she breaks every norm as a pregnant woman and fights against something. The actress promises another top-notch performance and we can't wait to see what's in the store.
Sharing the teaser video in all languages, Samantha wrote, "Strength, willpower & adrenaline!" Directed by duo Hari and Harish, the film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies and also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and playing pivotal roles
Watch the Yashoda teaser here:
In an exclusive chat with us, director duo Hari and Harish confirmed that the film is based on a true incident. "The backdrop of the story is about a crime which is happening without the knowledge of anyone in the society. The crime which we are showing is based on a true incident but we have added some psychological thriller flavour to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes is the plot," the makers said.
Samantha is set to make her first appearance in Hindi theaters with Yashoda. The film will be released in a total of 5 Indian languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.