Yashoda Teaser: Samantha breaks the norms as pregnant woman and promises an edge of the seat thriller

Samantha's next Yashoda is one of the most ambitious projects of her career. After engaging posters and a glimpse video, the teaser is out and it promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller. She plays the role of a pregnant woman, who breaks all the norms and is seen running from something. The suspense thriller teaser literally gives goosebumps.

The teaser begins with the doctor revealing Samantha is pregnant and telling her the dos and don'ts. However, she breaks every norm as a pregnant woman and fights against something. The actress promises another top-notch performance and we can't wait to see what's in the store.