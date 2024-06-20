Yash's action spectacle KGF: Chapter 1 to re-release in theaters; Here's what we know

Rocking Star Yash is a name that needs no introduction at all. The actor who rose to unmatchable fame with his 2018 action drama flick KGF: Chapter 1 has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in recent times. The film helmed by director Prashanth Neel not only garnered immense praise and love but also created a strong example in terms of visual cinematic treatment of a story along with power-packed acting.

Now, in a recent update, Yash's magnum opus is re-releasing in theaters. Have a look!

KGF: Chapter 1 to re-release

On June 20, renowned PR Suresh PRO took to his social media platform X to share a re-release poster of Yash's blockbuster and wrote, “KGF: Chapter 1 re-releasing in theaters on June 21 across Telugu states.”

The news of the re-release of KGF has kicked up a social media storm and fans can’t keep calm as they will once again get the opportunity to witness their Rocky Bhai on the big screens. They are eagerly waiting to celebrate the supreme technicalities and cinematic brilliance with Ravi Basrur's high-octane background scores that elevates each scene perfectly.

More about KGF: Chapter 1

The plot revolves around a boy who wants to fulfill his mother's last wish that when he dies, he must be the richest and most powerful person in this world. It soon becomes his quest.

Later, Rocky gets the opportunity to fulfill his mother's dream but has to face many others who have the same dream of attaining all the power in their hands as well. What happens next is the most important and interesting part of the flick.

Apart from Rocking Star Yash, the action thriller stars Srinidhi Shetty, Garuda Ram, Anant Nag, Archana Jois, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, B.S. Avinash, and many others in crucial roles.

While the captain of the ship was Prashanth Neel, and cinematography was handled by Bhuwan Gowda, the music and background scores were composed by Ravi Basrur. The editing was done by Srikanth Gowda.

The project was bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films which was released theatrically on December 21, 2018.

After its release, the film gained huge appreciation from everywhere and gave the Kannada industry a new shape in terms of action-thriller filmmaking styles. It also gave an overnight fame to Yash and opened many doors for him.

