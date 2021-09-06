Yash's daughter Ayra dancing on Shark Do Do is the cutest thing on internet; Mommy Radhika Pandit shares VIDEO

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are one of the star couples of the film industry, who set major family goals. The couple are parents to two munchkins and are way too adorable to not notice. Yash and Radhika’s children are star kids as their pictures get viral all over social media. Yash’s first daughter Ayra has caught enough attention from the media and public for her cuteness. Now, yet again, a video of Ayra dancing to a special song is making everyone recover from Monday blues as it is the most cutest thing on the internet currently.

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit is very active on social media and often shares glimpses of their family moments. Today, she shared a video to show their Monday morning routine with daughter Ayra. In the video, Ayra can be asking Google to play the Shark Do Do song cutely and dancing on it.

Radhika also shared a funny tale along with the video. She wrote, "Let's begin this week with some music shall we... P.S: Since last two years, this is all the music I am grooving to.. do do do do." We are sure all the mommies in the house relate to it.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Also Read; PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks fierce and sexy in a backless sequin dress

The star couple Yash and Radhika Pandit's love story is cutest as well. They fell in love on the sets of the TV show Nandagokuland and they have worked together in films. The couple later got married in December 2016 and have another baby boy named Yathrav along with daughter Ayra. The baby boy also never misses to hog all the limelight with his cutesy pictures and videos.