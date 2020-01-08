Yash's daughter Ayra making a birthday cake for her father is the most adorable thing you'll see today; Watch

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit along with their daughter Ayra made a birthday cake, and its the most adorable thing you'll see today. Check it out.

Birthday boy Yash turns a year older today and fans have been showering him with best wishes on this special day. Twitter is flooded with birthday wishes for the Rocking Star of Sandalwood. However, the best and cutest wishes has come from none other than his little daughter Ayra. Yash's wife Radhika Pandit along with their daughter Ayra made a birthday cake, and its the most adorable thing you'll see today. Radhika took over Yash's Instagram account and shared a video of the same. The video sees Ayra enjoying cake making along with her mommy and we just can't get over her cuteness.

Radhika wrote, "SURPRISE! We’ve taken over your account like we’ve taken over your life. Happy birthday to the one and only #RockingStar from your biggest fans! #hackedwithlove #ayradhika #rockinghabba2020." Yash is a doting father to his two adorable kids, daughter Ayra and a baby boy. The KGF star makes sure to take some time out from his busy schedule to be with his kids. Yash had recently hosted a grand first birthday party for his daughter Ayra, which was attended by who's who from the Kannada film industry.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Radhika Pandit shared how her life as a mother has changed. She said, "Life as someone’s wife is different....responsibility is more, their treasure is there, especially when you have married an actor or co-actor but I’m enjoying it. It has taught me a lot. It has taught me to prioritize how to babysit. Yes, Yash has taught me patience as well and that has helped me as a mom. I’m enjoying the two roles of wife and mother thoroughly. I think this is the best phase of my life."

